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Spectacle, culture and community come together at Maymont Aug. 8-9 as the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns for another celebration of top-notch talent. Alongside a sensational roster including Doug E. Fresh, Johnny Gill, Samara Joy, Leon Thomas and Free Nationals, Grammy Award-winning soul singer Erykah Badu will headline for the second time in the festival’s 16 years.

“That lineup is pretty hot, so people should be prepared to have a really great time,” spokesperson Frances Burruss says.

The event also features a vendor marketplace, food trucks and artist meet-and-greets. For quieter moments, festivalgoers can explore Maymont’s gardens via self-guided tours. The music starts at 2 p.m., rain or shine, and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Single-day tickets cost $189, and weekend passes are $349.

richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com