Paddle to the Beat

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The James River will be swimming in lively displays of sport and culture with the return of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Aug. 1.

The origins of dragon boat racing lie with the ancient Chinese legend of the poet Qu Yuan, who threw himself into the Miluo River after the fall of his state; locals would race their vessels across the water to chase away fish and feed his spirit. Over 2,000 years later, teams from Richmond and the East Coast continue the tradition, competing on a 500-meter course at Robious Landing Park in Chesterfield. Aside from the races, the festival includes a wellness village, food trucks and live performances celebrating Chinese culture.

The first competition begins at 8:10 a.m., followed by cultural showcases at 10 and 11:15 a.m. Registration starts at $1,150 per team. Admission is free for spectators.

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