River Serpents

Catch 40-foot-long canoes resembling dragons as they glide along the James River for the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival on Aug. 3.

Paddlers will compete on one of numerous local or out-of-state teams: Breast Cancer Paddlers, All Cancer Paddlers, Paradragons, mixed, women’s or open. A land component offers free admission to a festival featuring a beer garden, Chinese cultural performances and an athletes’ village that’s evocative of the Olympics. Spectators also get into the fun, donning costumes and uniforms and enjoying views of the action at Rocketts Landing.

For registration pricing, race times and more information, visit mldb.gwnevents.com/richmond.