Water Dragons

× Expand Photo courtesy GWN Dragon Boat

Get ready to experience “a high-energy whirlwind of community rivalry mixed with team spirit,” according to GWN Dragon Boat, organizers of the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival. On Aug. 5, teams of paddlers from all over the East Coast will navigate colorful 40-foot-long canoes that resemble dragons down the James River at Rocketts Landing.

But the fun doesn’t just lie in the water. On land, the festival promises live music, demonstrations and Chinese cultural performances. A food truck bazaar, beer garden and marketplace round out the 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

Admission is free for spectators.

mldb.gwnevents.com/richmond