Greek Life

With authentic Greek cuisine such as souvlaki, moussaka, spanakopita, baklava and loukoumades, the 47th annual Richmond Greek Festival brings a taste of the Mediterranean to the River City May 29-June 1. Traditional music fills the air, and costumed dancers perform throughout the event. A marketplace offers olive oil, jewelry and more.

The celebration takes place at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. May 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 30-31 and noon to 6 p.m. June 1.

Admission is free, and the event runs rain or shine.

greekfestival.com