Fringe With Benefits

× Expand Photos courtesy Richmond Fringe Festival

The Richmond Fringe festival welcomes the weird, brave and curious to share in the creative spirit of the city from April 10-13. The festival, celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, hosts one-of-a-kind events across the region showcasing niche subcultures espoused by locals, from Dungeons & Dragons scenarios and Krampus myths to drag improv and one-woman stage shows.

Founder and director Carmel Clavin says Richmond Fringe is meant “to further cultivate the city’s fertile ground for experimentation in performance and mutual aid.” The tagline for the upcoming experiences is “DON’T. STAY. QUIET.” including workshops, shows, an art market, free community gatherings, after-parties and more.

Admission per event ranges from free to $25; most programming tickets are $15.

richmondfringe.com