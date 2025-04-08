All the Trimmings

× Expand Photo by Isaac Harrell

Expect the unexpected during Richmond Fringe, a three-day festival showcasing experimental performance art, April 12-14. This year’s lineup offers 17 events, including interactive games, after-parties, an immersive art truck and an award-winning play, “The Mockingbird News,” featuring improvisational jazz.

“We celebrate the intersection of art, the cross-pollination of people and a festival atmosphere for brave, curious audiences,” says organizer and creative producer Carmel Clavin.

This year’s host venues include Révéler, Gold Lion Community Cafe, Fallout, Shafer Street Playhouse and one secret to-be-disclosed location.

Admission per event ranges from free to $25.

richmondfringe.com