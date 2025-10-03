Global Sounds

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The 21st Richmond Folk Festival returns, with six stages highlighting more than 30 artists from around the world, Oct. 10-12.

The free event presented by Venture Richmond offers music, dance, storytelling, food, vendors and more. The lineup ranges from the bluegrass of The Amanda Cook Band from Fancy Gap in Southwest Virginia, to the Saami Brothers of Karachi, Pakistan, who keep alive the musical traditions of qawwali and khayal.

One big difference this year is the addition of the recently opened Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. There, the Center for Cultural Vibrancy will present its roster from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12.

The Folk Fest runs 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 10, noon to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 12.

richmondfolkfestival.org