Giggles and Grooves

Presented by the nonprofit Virginia Business Expo Corporation, the Richmond Comedy and Music Festival brings a day of laughing and dancing to Diversity Richmond on Aug. 30.

Comedian Jud Howard hosts a wide-ranging lineup of emerging and experienced comics including Erica Dee, Crystal Hopkins, Phillip Jordan, Samantha Lukasiewicz, Denzel “Lil Heavy” Palmer, Billy Williamson and Craig Worthy (aka C Dub “The Entertainer”). DJ Baba Jibe “Africa Fit” will keep the dance floor bumping with current hits all night long, and local food vendors will be present to help attendees refuel with a selection of appetizer and meal offerings.

Alcoholic beverages will not be sold on premises, but attendees are allowed to bring their own beer and wine and drink responsibly. The 21-and-up fest will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight.

General admission is $29, and VIP tickets are $39.

vabexpo.com