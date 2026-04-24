Fiddle Fellowship

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Tap your foot and clap along on the banks of the James River at the 15th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted at American Legion Post 354 in Midlothian, the festival features 19 bands across three stages, local food and beverage vendors, and open dedicated areas for casual instrument playing. The family-friendly event is free to attend, but donations are encouraged, with proceeds benefiting Richmond Fisher House and Liberation Veteran Services to support military veterans and their families.

Phillip Gravely, spokesperson for the event, says, “Richmond has such a deep creative spirit. The Jam is another way we showcase that — by bringing people together around music that’s authentic, joyful and truly American.”

rvabluegrassjam.com