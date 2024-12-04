‘Dear Nutcracker’

× 1 of 2 Expand Richmond Ballet’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” is onstage at the Dominion Energy Center Carpenter Theatre Dec. 7-23. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre with Richmond Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

From Dec. 7-23, 17 shows will feature Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s well-known scores performed by the Richmond Symphony with choreography by Richmond Ballet Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett. The production follows Clara, whose Christmas nutcracker sparks a fantastic journey to the Land of Sweets.

Ma Cong, Richmond Ballet’s artistic director, says the presentation is perfect for the whole family. “Stoner Winslett’s cherished holiday tradition features beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, engaging storytelling and choreography filled with grace, humor and fun,” he says.

Tickets start at $25.

