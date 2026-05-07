Legendary Moves

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet

Richmond Ballet’s final program of the 2025-26 season, “Moving Art Four: Legends” is presented at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts May 14-24.

Artistic Director Ma Cong says, “It is deeply important to preserve the masterworks of ballet. With this performance, we honor iconic figures in ballet history while highlighting the strength and artistry of our company today.”

The presentation addresses the past with two works: “Apollo,” choreographer George Balanchine’s oldest ballet, and “After Eden,” which follows the story of the vanquished biblical couple. Turning to the present, the production also includes a world premiere by Val Caniparoli, a contemporary work using the music of the legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Tickets start at $29.

richmondballet.com