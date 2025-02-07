Glass Slippers

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Ballet

Enchanting waltzes, a lost slipper and a bit of magic — Richmond Ballet will perform the Virginia premiere of “Cinderella” at the Dominion Energy Center Feb. 14-16. The production is set to Sergei Prokofiev’s renowned score as brought to life by the Richmond Symphony. This timeless fairy tale features Ben Stevenson’s critically acclaimed choreography, which masterfully combines classical ballet with vivid storytelling.

“This version of ‘Cinderella’ is known as one of the best productions in the ballet world market, so it’s such a great privilege for Richmond Ballet that Ben Stevenson is letting us perform his version of ‘Cinderella,’” Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Ma Cong says.

Tickets start at $25.

richmondballet.com