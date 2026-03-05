Founding Friends

× 1 of 4 Expand Francisco Saavedra × 2 of 4 Expand Arthur Lee × 3 of 4 Expand Jean de Neufville × 4 of 4 Expand Pierre Beaumarchais Prev Next

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture debuts a new exhibition, “Revolutionary Allies,” exploring the impact of overseas partners.

“It tells the story of the American Revolution in a broader global context that emphasizes that American independence would not have been achievable without foreign assistance,” says Sam Florer, the museum’s director of public programs.

The showcase highlights representatives from France, Spain, the Dutch Republic and Virginia, who were part of a secretly coded correspondence system created by Virginia abolitionist and diplomat Arthur Lee. Visitors can participate in interactive message decoding and view preserved documents, as well as artistic depictions of the four international correspondents by local muralist Alfonso Pérez Acosta.

“Revolutionary Allies” is on view March 7-Nov. 1 and included with museum admission ($10 to $15).

virginiahistory.org