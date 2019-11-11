Jazz Train

× Expand Photo courtesy Regina Belle

R&B songstress Regina Belle might be best remembered for singing “A Whole New World,” the theme song from the Disney movie “Aladdin,” along with soul legend Peabo Bryson. Her life hasn’t been a fairy tale, however. After being dropped from her record label, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2009, and surgeries to eradicate it left her deaf in one ear. Since then, she’s resumed her second act as a gospel singer while still creating new R&B and jazz music, such as the socially conscious “Freedom,” a mid-tempo single that features celebrity life coach Iyanla Vanzant.

The Belle comes to the Main Street Station stage Nov. 16 as part of “Sips and Sounds,” AARP’s Night of Jazz. Jazz keyboardist Marcus Johnson opens.

7 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $75.