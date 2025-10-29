Ding, Ding

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

On Nov. 5, the Richmond Fire Department will square up against the Richmond Police Department in a unique charity boxing match at River City Roll near Scott’s Addition. The River City Promotions event, dubbed Red, Fight & Blue, will feature six bouts between the two camps.

“We want to do something for the community and support the folks that protect us,” says River City Promotions CEO Liz Cane. She notes there’s a “friendly rivalry” between the two groups, which can perhaps best be settled in the ring. “These guys are very competitive,” she says.

The first fight begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are $75 ($150 for VIP seats). Proceeds benefit charities selected by the RFD and RPD, plus Guardian of the Gloves, a local nonprofit that provides scholarships to young boxers.

rivercityboxing.com