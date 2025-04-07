Take a Spin

× 1 of 3 Expand Illustration via Getty Images × 2 of 3 Expand Small Friends Records & Books (Photo by Jake Cunningham) × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Plan 9 Music Prev Next

The 17th edition of Record Store Day, hosted worldwide on April 12, celebrates music at independent retail outlets, whether flowing out of the rainbow spectrum, reflected on vinyl or realized in other formats.

Jim Bland of the venerable Plan 9 Music in Carytown says he thinks the store was the first in the region to join Record Store Day. “Artists will release singles specifically timed for this date,” he says.

There’s a combination of new and old: Taylor Swift is scheduled to release a 7-inch vinyl single, and there’ll be a limited edition Grateful Dead box set and plenty of jazz reissues. “Really, every kind of music gets some attention,” Bland says. At Plan 9, stop, look and listen for DJs during the day, plus in-store performances.

recordstoreday.com