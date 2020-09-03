Racing Back to the Start

× Expand Federated Auto Parts 400 A scene from a previous Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway (Photo by Harrelson Photography)

This month, NASCAR returns to Richmond with an action-packed weekend that’s ready to roll.

The racing begins on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. with the ToyotaCare 250. Rescheduled from May, this race will serve as the conclusion to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ regular season.

The Go Bowling 250, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race, will take place on Friday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., while the raceway hosts a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 12, with the Virginia Is for Racing Lovers 250 at 2 p.m. and the Federated Auto Parts 400, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, at 7:30 p.m.

Fans are aren't allowed at the track as a safety precaution due to the pandemic, officials announced recently. All of the races will be televised.

richmondraceway.com