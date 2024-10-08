Pick Your Pumpkin

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Through Oct. 27

The Fall Festival & Pumpkin Harvest returns to Chesterfield Berry Farm. Source your pumpkins straight from the field for a fee. The General Farm Fun Pass ($20 to $25) includes a Heritage Farm Tour, access to an 8-acre corn maze, wagon train rides and more. Available on weekends, the Ultimate Farm Fun Pass ($25 to $30) adds inflatables, corn cannons and more. Open 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday (beginning Oct. 10) and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends. chesterfieldberryfarm.com

Through Oct. 27

Located in Rockville, Lloyd Family Farms lets visitors graze their Hanover County field for take-home pumpkins at 89 cents per pound. Included with the $15 ticket are hayrides, a corn maze, a jump pad, a kids’ play area and more. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. lloydfamilyfarms.com

Through Oct. 31

Explore the 30-acre pumpkin patch at Hanover’s Ashland Berry Farm. Take on the $30 All-You-Can-Carry Pumpkin Challenge, where guests keep as many of the field’s gourds as they can hold. The littles will love the 3D Boo House, Animal Corral, and Fort Pumpkin maze and obstacle course. At night, the older set can enjoy Terror on the Farm with four haunting attractions. Daytime activities open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, through Halloween. Terror on the Farm is available 7 to 10 p.m. on select nights Oct. 4-Nov. 2. Prices vary based on activity. ashlandberryfarm.com

Through Oct. 31

Grab a wheelbarrow and pluck your pumpkins straight from the field at the family-owned Gallmeyer Farms in Henrico County. Wheel your picks to The Veggie Stand for purchase. There’s plenty of free fun including hayrides, a haybale maze, selfie spots, and picnic and play areas. Plus, admission is free. Open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. gallmeyerfarms.com