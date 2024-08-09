Raceway Rock

× Expand Primus (Photo courtesy Red Light Management)

The Les Claypool-led funk-fusion hard rock band Primus joins progressive rockers Coheed and Cambria on Friday, Aug. 16, for a concert at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway.

Primus’ three-song collaborative EP with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer (both fronted by prog-metal band Tool’s Maynard James Keenan), “Sessanta EPPP,” dropped in March to celebrate Keenan’s 60th birthday. Coheed and Cambria also treated fans to new music with May’s two-song release including the 2024 mix of “The Joke,” a previously unreleased track from the recording sessions for the band’s 2022 “Vaxis — Act II” album, and “Deranged,” a remaster of a 2011 song.

Opening the show is Puddles Pity Party, a blend of pop tunes, humor and baritone stylings from a sad clown.

The music starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $54.50 to $89.

vaculive.com