Apocalypse Now

If the popularity of dystopian teen fiction (“The Hunger Games,” “Divergent,” “The Maze Runner”) and post-apocalyptic films and TV (“The Walking Dead,” “The Book of Eli”) hasn’t pushed you toward preparing for the end of everything, there’s still time. The PrepareAthon, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, is a free event designed to teach people how to survive the worst of times.

There will be lectures, workshops and exhibits on resiliency and climate change. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Free. 2500 W. Broad St.

804-864-1400 or smv.org