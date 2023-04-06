Parking Lot Party

× Expand Photo by Summie Bledsoe

PopUp Market RVA at The Diamond is back for a third year. The seasonal Saturday event features an evolving lineup of 50 to 60 local vendors each week, offering everything from home decor to jewelry. Food trucks and live music round out the experience.

“It’s just a mix of something for everyone,” says PopUp Market RVA founder Brian Sullivan. “We feature a different local live music act every week, [and] we’ve also got a bar set up on-site.”

Last year, the outdoor market showcased more than 1,000 vendors, and Sullivan is aiming for a repeat in 2023. “We love giving an opportunity for Richmond to come out and experience some of the best there is to offer,” he says.

PopUp Market RVA is held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April-October, at The Diamond’s Red Lot. Admission is free.

popupmarketrva.com