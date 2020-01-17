Good Feelin'

× Expand Photo by Ben Rothenberg

In the annals of ’70s country rock, Poco gets downplayed as the ultimate farm team — Randy Meisner and Timothy B. Schmidt each left to soar with the Eagles, and Jim Messina departed to find success with Kenny Loggins. But Poco carved out its own legacy, creating a quirky discography filled with progressive hootenannies, plaintive rustic ballads and the occasional growling rocker. Rooted today by founding member Rusty Young, the band claims its fair share of transcendent moments on wax (“Crazy Eyes,” “Keep on Tryin’ ”), as well as the occasional hit (“Crazy Love”).

Poco comes to Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. $30 to $75.

thebeacontheatreva.com