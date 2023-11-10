Native Voices

× Expand “Prey” is among the films scheduled for the 2023 festival. (Image courtesy Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival)

“Representation matters” is a guiding principle of the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival, and it’s the reason the film screenings, which showcase the perspectives of Indigenous people, return Nov. 17-19.

According to the festival’s director, Brad Brown, the event is the largest Indigenous film festival on the East Coast. Now in its seventh year, Pocahontas Reframed is designed to raise awareness surrounding Native American languages, cultures and societies through film.

Held at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture’s Robins Family Forum, new this year is a marketplace dedicated to Native American and Indigenous peoples’ crafts, artwork and jewelry. Food trucks will also be on-site.

Weekend passes are $25 and grant admission to all films and activities. VIP tickets are $100 and include access to the Filmmakers Reception on Nov. 18.

pocahontasreframed.com