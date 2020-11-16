Virtual Cinema

× Expand Native American artist Steven Paul Judd, featured in the documentary "Dig It if You Can" (Image courtesy Pocahontas Reframed)

The idea of being in a room with strangers for a couple of hours, laughing, coughing and breathing together isn’t as attractive or safe as it used to be. That’s why it’s a sensible choice for a film festival to move from crowded theaters to the living rooms and computer screens of film buffs. The 2020 Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival scheduled for Nov. 20-22 is a smaller and virtual version of the annual event that showcases Native American culture through filmmaking.

This year’s slate of films includes "Dig It if You Can," a short documentary about artist Steven Paul Judd by Kyle Bell, and "Little Chief,” a film about a teacher at an elementary school on a reservation.

Free, with donations encouraged; online registration required for access to the films.