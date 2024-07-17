‘Magic to Do’

× 1 of 2 Expand Illustration via Getty Images × 2 of 2 Expand Rebecca Wahls, director of “Pippin” (Photo courtesy Cadence) Prev Next

“Pippin” is poppin’ into the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse on July 25-28. Presented by theater company Cadence, the adventurous story was originally directed by legendary choreographer Bob Fosse and boasts two long runs on Broadway, in 1972 and a 2013 revival.

“‘Pippin’ is the ultimate coming-of-age show, filled with iconic musical numbers like ‘Corner of the Sky,’ ‘Morning Glow,’ and more,” says Rebecca Wahls, director of the Cadence performances.

In addition to captivating songs and choreography, audiences can look forward to the cast breaking the fourth wall. Laine Satterfield, Cadence’s director of education, says the production features “two amazing casts, only six performances and countless talent.”

Tickets are $30.

dominionenergycenter.com