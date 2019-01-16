Disco Madness

× Expand Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco (Photo by Jimmy Fontaine)

Panic! at the Disco, which emerged during the mid-2000s emo-pop music scene, will play Charlottesville’s John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 23. The Los Angeles-based band is known for hits such as the quadruple-platinum single “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “Nine in the Afternoon” and “High Hopes.”

Lead singer Brendon Urie, the only original member still with the band, will bring the Sinatra-meets-Queen sounds from the group’s Grammy-nominated album “Death of a Bachelor.” Their follow-up, 2018’s “Pray for the Wicked,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

New York-based alt-pop band Two Feet and Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who will open. 7 p.m. $28.75 to $68.75. 296 Massie Road, Charlottesville.

ticketmaster.com