Cruisin’ With Pablo

Much of the early mystique around ’70s soft rockers Pablo Cruise centered around their name. Which one is Pablo? “He’s the one in the middle,” the members used to say. With a band that’s seen as many personnel changes as this San Francisco outfit has, it would be easy to get confused. But their music was always more important than that minor mystery. The group’s biggest songs include the breezy pop-rock jams “Whatcha Gonna Do?” (1977) and “Love Will Find a Way” (1978), both of which reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The band will find its way to the Beacon Theatre on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m.

$30 to $45. 401 N. Main St., Hopewell.

804-446-3457 or thebeacontheatre.com