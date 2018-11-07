Nutra-Funk

× Expand Photo by Rosie Cohe

If you’ve smelled new funk, that’s what the California-based band Orgōne is cooking. The group is one of several in a next-gen funk wave that includes groups such as Lettuce, Dumstaphunk, Galactic and Kung Fu. Their sound is crispier than the original recipe and may have some artificial flavors thrown in, but it’s almost like the real thing. Take their song “Don’t Say Stop”: It’s a solid groove that might fill a dance floor, but only because it borrows heavily from Aretha Franklin’s modern soul classic “Jump to It.” Together since 2001, the band has seen a rotating cast of female lead vocalists, all of them capable and distinctive.

Things get funky on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. at The Broadberry.

