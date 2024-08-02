Weird and Wonderful

× Expand Image via Getty Images

The Oddities & Curiosities Expo gathers the strange, macabre and unusual under one roof at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, Aug. 10-11. National and local vendors are offering taxidermy pieces, preserved animal specimens, odd artwork, bones, antiques and more. Experience feats of strength, skill and wonder as sideshow performers take the stage throughout the weekend. Plus, Heather Clark of Florida-based Sleeping Sirens Oddities is leading classes in taxidermy and butterfly pinning.

The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 per day in advance, $15 each day of the event (classes are an additional fee).

odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com