When You’re Strange

A spectacle of the unusual, The Oddities & Curiosities Expo returns to town for an expanded two-day event, Aug. 12-13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Vendors, including Oregon Hill’s own Rest in Pieces, will offer one-of-a-kind taxidermy pieces, preserved animal specimens, antiques, bones and other collectibles. The expo will also feature photo ops and sideshow performers, in addition to two classes where participants can build their own ethically sourced rabbit mounts or kit fox heads.

The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of event (classes are an additional fee).

odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com