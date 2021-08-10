Odd One Out

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Curious to see an octopus-tentacle snow globe? How about bird-skull earrings? Or a dinosaur-tooth fossil? Now’s your chance at The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, held Aug. 14 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The event showcases all things weird and unusual, such as taxidermy pieces, preserved specimens, art, antiques and funeral collectibles.

A jackalope taxidermy class will take you step by step through the process of creating your own jackalope (a jackrabbit/antelope hybrid), no matter your skill level. A carnival sideshow features Simon the Cyclops Lamb and Beefcake the Bulldog Calf for a $5 ticket.

Everything sold at the show is legal and sustainably sourced. 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 to $15 (free for ages 12 and under).

odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com