Get Crackin’

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

A beloved holiday tradition, “The Nutcracker” ballet takes audiences on a magical journey with a young girl named Clara, who receives a nutcracker for Christmas and travels to the Land of Sweets. Dazzling costumes and spectacular choreography highlight the performances. There are multiple opportunities to catch the production from dance companies around the region this month.

Dec. 5-7

Nonprofit performance arts organization PDM Productions presents “The Nutcracker Sweet” for four shows at Manchester High School in Midlothian. As the flagship production of the Central Virginia-based group, the performers range in age from 4 to 75. PDM strives to provide arts education to people of all ages, regardless of skill or financial ability. Tickets are $28.

Dec. 6-23

Each year, audiences travel from near and far to catch the Richmond Ballet’s performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. Featuring the choreography and original direction of founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett, the production showcases colorful scenery and enchanting set design (including a Christmas tree that grows onstage) that immerses theatergoers in the whimsical story. The stage production is accompanied by the Richmond Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s classic score. Tickets start at $32.

Dec. 18-21

The students of the Central Virginia Dance Academy perform the classic holiday ballet “The Nutcracker” at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The production features beautiful costumes and lively choreography by CVDA founder Anne Walsh. Tickets start at $22.

Dec. 19-21

The magic of “The Nutcracker” comes to Chester’s Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education as nonprofit dance studio and professional performance company the Stavna Ballet takes the stage. The Midlothian-based group plans to transform the arts center’s theater into a winter wonderland that features stunning costumes, spectacular choreography and the celebrated Tchaikovsky score. Tickets are $40.