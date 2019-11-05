Sea of Hope

× Expand Photo courtesy Seltzer Films

When the SS Quanza, a ship that held refugees from Nazi-controlled Europe, stopped in Hampton Roads in 1940, the passengers still aboard were out of chances. After being refused entry into the U.S. in New York and into Mexico at Veracruz, the cargo ship was refueling in Virginia for a trip back to Europe and an uncertain future. The passengers couldn’t have known that a Jewish lawyer from Newport News would file a lawsuit and keep the ship in port for nearly a week, changing their fates.

A short film about the ship and the man who sued to save its occupants, “Nobody Wants Us,” screens at 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at the University of Richmond. A discussion follows.

