‘It Was the Boogeyman’

Nightmare Weekend returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center Oct. 11-13, promising fun and frights.

Meet the master of horror himself, John Carpenter, director of haunting hits including “Halloween,” “The Thing” and many other films. Godzilla is invading with appearances from the Millenium series cast, including actor and stuntman Tsutomu Kitagawa, monster designer Shinji Nishikawa, and martial artist and actor “Hurricane” Ryu Hariken. Richmond’s grotesque heavy metal rockers GWAR are taking a break from their nationwide 40th anniversary tour to scare up some time for fans. Round out a spooky good time with vendors, gaming and cosplay contests.

Produced by the organizers of GalaxyCon Richmond, Nightmare Weekend offers three days of horrific entertainment for all ages. Single-day, weekend and VIP tickets are available ($40 to $260).

galaxycon.com