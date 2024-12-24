Ring in the New Year

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The events in the following sampling will all be hosted on Dec. 31.

Nu Planet Entertainment promises The Biggest Party of the Year at the Military Retirees Club on Chamberlayne Avenue. The talent lineup includes Badgirl Charmeka, Joquelle Carlin, Taylor Mr. Magic, Annie B, DJ Drake and more. The show runs from 8 to 11:30 p.m. so there’s still time to toast the new year post-party. Tickets start at $50. facebook.com/nuplanetentertainment

Richmond’s Party Liberation Foundation is hosting a Decemberween featuring all of the epic street performances the group is known for. Catch live painters, immersive art installations and, yes, lots of fire. It all goes down New Year’s Eve at Powers Bike Shop in Henrico County. The 21-and-up event goes from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., and ticket information can be found on the website. facebook.com/plfrva

Join The Tin Pan for a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring roots-rock musicians The Jangling Reinharts. The band will perform from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. with a Champagne toast at midnight. Make an evening of it by going early for dinner. Reservations available at 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m. $50. tinpanrva.com

The Hilton Richmond Hotel and Spa Short Pump is hosting a NYE 2025 Celebration. The evening runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and features live performances from The KOS Band and DJ Eric, hors d’oeuvres and desserts, casino games, party favors, a Champagne toast, balloon drop, and prizes and giveaways. Single tickets are $199, couples $375; hotel packages are also available. eventbrite.com