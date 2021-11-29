Need for Speed

× Expand Photo courtesy Science Museum of Virginia

Start your engine and head to the Science Museum of Virginia for its new exhibit, “Hot Wheels: Race to Win.” By playing with the die-cast toy vehicles, kids and adults learn scientific concepts about speed, power and performance.

Highlights of the exhibit include the Pit Stop Challenge, where guests can change tires and refuel the gas tank as they race against the clock, and a six-lane downhill track that tests cars’ force and motion. Throughout the exhibit, car racing memorabilia is on display, featuring racing uniforms, a panel from driver Danica Patrick’s stock car and classic racing vehicles.

"Race to Win" continues through Jan. 23 and is included with museum admission. Masks are recommended.

smv.org