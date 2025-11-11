Honoring Heritage

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

In the days ahead, we celebrate the culture and history of Indigenous peoples in observance of Native American Heritage Month. Learn more about Virginia’s state-recognized tribes and other Indigenous communities during events such as a library story time, a drum circle practice session and the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival.

Nov. 18

Every third Tuesday of the month, the Wolf Creek Cherokee Museum & Tribal Center in Henrico County hosts a drum circle practice session for members of the Wolf Creek tribe headquartered at the site. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to observe the drumming featuring songs from the Cherokee Nation and additional Indigenous communities. The museum — open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — features exhibitions and artifacts that teach guests about Cherokee culture and heritage, with group tours available on weekdays by appointment. Admission is free.

Nov. 20

Richmond Public Library’s Broad Rock branch presents Native American Heritage Month Storytime. Hear stories by Indigenous authors and learn about Native life from a member of the Eastern Delaware Nations. The free event takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Broad Rock Meeting Room.

Nov. 20-23

More than 50 pieces of cinematic art created by Native American and Indigenous filmmakers, addressing topics that revolve around Native culture and experience, will be screened during the Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival. The ninth annual event takes place at both the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the nearby Virginia Museum of History & Culture. Additional programming includes a concert, the Native American Family Day Powwow and the Tsenacommacah Eastern Indian Marketplace. The powwow, marketplace and Nov. 20 film showings are free to attend. Weekend passes to the film festival are $30 and include admission to all films and activities; VIP tickets are $100 and include access to all events, plus the Filmmakers Reception.