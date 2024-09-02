× Expand Photo via Getty Images

For those who have been on pins and needles, the time has come: It’s National Sewing Month. Since 1982, National Sewing Month has promoted the handicraft. Whether you’re a master fiber artist or have yet to make a stitch, here are some fitting local experiences.

Sept. 9-Oct. 28

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond offers an introduction to sewing class for adults, held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on eight Mondays, Sept. 9-Oct. 28, and the fee is $295. Additional offerings include a workshop on Sept. 29 on learning to use a sewing machine and an intermediate sewing seminar on four Saturdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 12. visarts.org

Sept. 14

If you’re on the hunt for a handmade fiber treasure, The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen is hosting a Market Day with RVA Makers Market. It’s an opportunity to purchase handmade crafts from local artists. Plus, the center’s galleries will be open and free during the event. The artisan fair runs from noon to 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

If you’d rather shop for handsewn goods and apparel, the third annual Fall Artisan Market & Craft Fair at Richmond’s Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is a seasonal showcase of local artists and makers. It’s also an opportunity to snag jewelry, art and decor. The market runs from noon to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

Anytime

The Richmond Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts events throughout the year that are open to nonmembers of all skill levels. Neighborhood group meetings are also available on a two-session trial before joining the guild, making September a great month to sample workshops. The Southside NG (neighborhood group) hosts a wine coaster class on Sept. 13 at Huguenot Road Baptist Church. The Sew and Sew Forth group helps you get your next project started on Sept. 18 at the All Brands Sewing Center in Henrico’s Westland Shopping Center. richmondasg.org