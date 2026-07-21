Around We Go

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With National Merry-Go-Round Day on July 25, there are a few local sites where you can get your revolving fix. The once-popular amusement staple fell out of vogue as maintenance costs rose. Today, visitors can enjoy a restored historic carousel at Kings Dominion, while modern versions are available at the Metro Richmond Zoo and the Children’s Museum of Richmond.

The 109-year-old carousel at Kings Dominion predates the park itself. Originally built in 1917 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Co., it was acquired from Roger Williams Park in Providence, Rhode Island, and restored in time for Kings Dominion’s opening day in 1975. Today, it’s one of the last operational wooden carousels in the world. The theme park is open daily this month, and admission starts at $45.

The merry-go-round at the downtown location of the Children’s Museum of Richmond has endured as a popular attraction for more than a decade. The 20-foot carousel, built by Chance Rides in 1996, features whimsical creatures beyond horses, including a cat, a bear, a rabbit and more. It’s geared toward kids ages 8 and under and is wheelchair accessible. Tickets are $3, and caregivers can stand for free. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and admission is $12.

In 2006, the Metro Richmond Zoo in Chesterfield County added a Jungle Carousel sporting a fittingly thematic twist to the traditional merry-go-round. Riders can take a spin on a lion, tiger, giraffe, elephant, monkey, zebra and more. The hand-painted figures received a refresh in 2019. Designed for kids, carousel rides are $2, and adults can stand for free. The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and admission is $21 to $28.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture has two carousel horses on display. Part of the permanent collection is an early 1900s wooden horse created by Gustave A. Dentzel that was on a merry-go-round that formerly stood at Forest Hill Park. Currently on loan from the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is a mid-1800s carved horse that was part of a traveling carousel in the Shenandoah area. The carving is attributed to James William Sheetz, whose family lineage still includes woodworkers today. The VMHC is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 to $15.