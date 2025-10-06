Frightful Films

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Most people enjoy a solid scare during the spooky season, and one of the easiest ways to find a fright is with a scary movie. With National Horror Movie Day recognized on Oct. 23, there are plenty of chilling screenings around town this month, ranging from the tamer thrills of “Hocus Pocus” to the absurdity of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Plus, meet your favorite horror celebrities and view some original shorts.

Oct. 10-12, 19 and 26

The 48 Hour Film Horror Project tasks participants with creating a scary movie using a randomly assigned subgenre and a required character, prop, and line of dialogue — all within 48 hours. The filmmaking runs Oct. 10-12. On Oct. 19, the movies will make their public premieres at The Park RVA, where the audience can vote for their favorites. On Oct. 26, a Best of Screening and awards ceremony at The Park RVA is an opportunity to watch encores. Filmmaking teams have until Oct. 9 to register, and the fee is $178. Tickets for the Premiere Screenings and Best of Screening are $15 each ($18 at the door).

Oct. 17-19

Nightmare Weekend Richmond returns with an exposition of ghoulish fandom, featuring cosplay contests, celebrity panels and more. It also offers meet-and-greets with horror movie actors, including Danny Lloyd from “The Shining,” Derek Mears from 2009’s “Friday the 13th” and Alyssa Sutherland from “Evil Dead Rise.” Single-day, two-day and three-day tickets are available starting at $45.

Oct. 24

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ final season at The Diamond may be over, but there’s still another opportunity to bid farewell to the stadium during Movies in the Outfield with a screening of 1993’s “Hocus Pocus.” The cult classic Disney film features the talents of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson Sisters who embark on a quest for immortality. View the movie on the giant scoreboard screen from the outfield at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Oct. 31

Richmond Triangle Players and the Richmond Symphony are teaming up to present The Rocky Horror Show at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre. This shadowcast presentation includes a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with audience interaction; plus, the Richmond Symphony will be performing the soundtrack to the film. The event begins at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $20.