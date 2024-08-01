× Expand Photo via Getty Images

It’s no coincidence that National Dog Month is observed in August, the tail end what’s known as the dog days of summer, associated for centuries with the rise of Sirius, the dog star, just before sunrise. Chill with your furry friend at multiple pet-friendly experiences around town.

Aug. 7, 21

Expand Photo by Sammy Johnson courtesy Richmond Flying Squirrels

The Diamond hosts Wine & K-9s at Richmond Flying Squirrels home games on Wednesdays. Tickets start at $10 for human companions, but there’s no charge for dogs; request a pet-friendly seating section. Glasses of wine for $5 and $6 wine slushies are available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. squirrelsbaseball.com

Aug. 8

Join Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and the Richmond SPCA for a Fidos After 5 evening and a country concert featuring Michael Hazelwood and The Freight Train Five from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring a chair and a blanket to share with your leashed pet and purchase food and drinks to enjoy at the concert site. Tickets cost $10 to $20 for people, and a $2 suggested pet admission benefits the Richmond SPCA. The concert is part of the garden’s Flowers After 5 Thursday evening music series, which runs through October. lewisginter.org/event

Aug. 10

James River Cellars Winery in Glen Allen celebrates National Spoil Your Dog Day with pet-themed craft vendors, music, dog-friendly activities and, of course, wine. Admission is free for leashed furry friends and their humans. The event runs noon to 5 p.m. jamesrivercellars.com

Anytime

Lick the dog days with your fur babies by enjoying a frozen treat: Ice cream bar and dog bakery Salty Paws in Glen Allen offers lactose-free flavors including maple bacon, peanut butter and more. Find pup cups at places such as Ellie’s Hot Dogs & Ice Cream, which also carries baked treats from Henrico’s Pawfect Sweets; Minglewood Bake Shop creates a version with vanilla ice cream and a peanut butter doggy biscuit; and human-focused creamery Spotty Dog Ice Cream Co. offers pup cups at its takeaway window.