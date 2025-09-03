Let’s Dance

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Whether you’re planning to strap on your dancing shoes or watch professionals as they glide across the stage, National Dance Day is an opportunity to experience the best moves in the River City. Observed on Sept. 20, the occasion will be marked by plenty of events around town, from salsa lessons to an international festival of dance.

Sept. 2-30

Angel Alberto Rodríguez Serrano, aka The Salsa Guy, has been teaching Richmonders the finer points of Latin American folk dances at festivals and events for years. He’s at Uptown Alley in Midlothian every Tuesday offering free salsa lessons at 7 p.m. Afterwards, attendees can hang out for live tracks from guest DJs. He also periodically hosts Salsa on The Green at Stony Point Fashion Park, including free group lessons from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 3. salsarichmond.com

Sept. 3-Oct. 1

Line dancing is that time-honored tradition of gathering with friends and executing a synchronous series of steps. Head to The Park RVA for Line Dancing with B-Sounds every other Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. The upcoming dates are Sept. 3 and 17 and Oct. 1, and it’s free to participate. Every Wednesday night at Great American Ranch in Mechanicsville, Dancin’ Cat hosts line dancing lessons for beginners at 8 p.m. and intermediate level classes at 9 p.m. The workshops are open to all with the purchase of food or drink. Kickin’ Country Line Dancin’ presents free classes at Uptown Alley in Midlothian accompanied by a live DJ, beginning at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. thepark.com; greatamericanranch.com; uptownalleyrichmond.com

Sept. 11-21

The Richmond Ballet is returning to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts for the new “Moving Art” season. “Moving Art One: Passion and Power” will feature performances of “Wild Sweet Love” with choreography by Trey McIntyre and a world premiere by Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Ma Cong. Tickets start at $29. richmondballet.com

Sept. 20

Returning for a second year, the Richmond International Dance Festival brings a variety of dance styles to Henrico County’s Deep Run Park & Recreation Center. Hosted by nonprofit community cultivator Culture Encounters, the event offers performances, food, vendors and cultural exhibits exploring global traditions. Dance workshops will be led by masters of the art form from Ghana, the Philippines and additional locations, and the day culminates with the Parade of Cultures. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free. cultureencounters.org