Russian Pop Opera

Firehouse Theatre opens its 2025-26 season with “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” written by Dave Malloy. This sung-through musical is a story of love, betrayal and redemption taken from a 70-page section of Leo Tolstoy’s classic Napoleonic-era novel “War and Peace.” Firehouse's Producing Artistic Director Nathaniel Shaw says this is one of the most adventurous musicals to hit the Broadway stage in his lifetime.

The Firehouse production is directed by Chelsea Burke with choreography by Shaw. The cast features Drew Seigla, fresh off a successful run of “Fiddler on the Roof” in New York, Ally Dods, Katrinah Carol Lewis, Durron Marquis Tyre and Eddie Webster.

The performances run Aug. 22-Sept. 7 with two pay-what-you-will previews, Aug. 20-21. Tickets for individual shows are TBA, and season memberships are $315.

firehousetheatre.org