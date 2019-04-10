Circular Motion

× Expand Photo by Getty Images courtesy Richmond Raceway

NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway this month as the Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series hold two races over two days. The ToyotaCare 250 starts Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m., with Xfinity Series drivers taking to the track for 150 laps. Series sophomore Christopher Bell swept both races at Richmond last year on his way to a final-round berth in the championship. The Toyota Owners 400 begins Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m., with Cup Series driver Kyle Busch looking to win his third race in a row at the track. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also swept the Richmond races in the premiere series in 2018, starting at the back both times and cutting his way through the field to win.

$35 and up. 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

richmondraceway.com