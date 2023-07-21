Start Your Engines

× Expand Photo by Harrelson Photography

Summer stock car racing returns to Richmond Raceway July 29-30.

Trucks take to the track on Saturday, July 29, for the regular-season finale of the Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Tickets start at $25 (free for kids 12 and under).

“America’s premier short track” hosts the NASCAR Cup series on Sunday, July 30, for the 70th year. Tickets start at $35 ($10 for kids 12 and under). Chaos Corner standing-room only tickets are available for $25.

Also available for purchase are FanGrounds passes, which give race fans access to the infield, including driver garages, viewing walkways, social areas, pre-race ceremonies and concessions. The add-on tickets are $70 for one day and $125 for both days ($25 each for kids 12 and under).

richmondraceway.com