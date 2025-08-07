Get Your Motor Runnin’

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

From Aug. 14-16, NASCAR engines are once again set to roar at Richmond Raceway.

The Whelen Modified Tour takes to the track on Aug. 14, the Craftsman Truck Series is set for the final race before the playoffs on Aug. 15, and the Cup Series gets the motors runnin’ under the lights for the Cook Out 400 on Aug. 16. All three events are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Cup race sees the return of defending champ Austin Dillon, who had a controversial win last summer after spinning out competitors Joey Logano and Chesterfield’s Denny Hamlin, which resulted in him losing playoff benefits.

Tickets start at $28, with packages, add-ons, Infield FanGrounds admission and VIP experiences available.

richmondraceway.com