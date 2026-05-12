Power of Words

× Expand Director Anne Michelle Forbes (Photo courtesy Anne Michelle Forbes)

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with Yes, And! Theatrical Co. as it presents “Narratives: AAPI Voices in Musical Theatre” May 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Anne Michelle Forbes, the curated series of tales and songs uses musical theater as an outlet for five local performers to share their individual narratives.

Matt Shofner, founding executive director of Yes, And!, says the show was “created to highlight the experiences and stories of beloved local theater talent through a personal and cultural lens, what led them to a life in storytelling, and how have they been inspired by the musical theater canon over the ages.”

The production will be held at Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre.

Tickets are $35.

yesandrva.org