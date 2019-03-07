Faces of Death

Author Nancy E. Sheppard reveals ‘The Darker Side of the Tidewater’ March 14 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Nancy E. Sheppard's new book, "Hampton Roads Murder and Mayhem," is a laundry list of the darker side of humanity, focusing on grisly events across the ages that occurred in Southeastern Virginia, from cannibalism at Jamestown to the Pungo witch trials, celebrity kidnapping cases and lynching.

Sheppard will give the Robins Family Forum Banner Lecture, "Hampton Roads Murder and Mayhem: The Darker Side of the Tidewater," at noon on March 14 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

428 N. Boulevard. $10. 

virginiahistory.org

