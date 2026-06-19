Global Gathering

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Travel the world at Richmond Raceway during the annual Multicultural Festival from 1 to 8 p.m. on June 27. Enjoy dance lessons, performances, artisan vendors, music, international food and more, all centered around this year’s theme, “Imagine.”

In addition to sharing culture and community, the festival will include a resource fair to connect guests with local immigrant and refugee resources and nonprofits. Richmond’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Engagement, Henrico County, and ReEstablish Richmond cohost the event in recognition of Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day (June 20).

The celebration is free to attend, and all ages are welcome.

reestablishrichmond.org